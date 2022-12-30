Tennessee defeats Clemson in the Orange Bowl, 31-14

The Vols end the season with 11 wins for the first time since 2001.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tennessee puts an exclamation mark on the end of their 2022 season with an Orange Bowl win over Clemson on Friday night, 31-14.

The first significant play came after No. 7 Clemson's offense failed to convert a third down, bringing up a 4th and 4 from Tennessee's 27-yard line. The Tigers attempted a fake field goal, but the No. 6 Vols shut it down immediately to stop the Clemson drive.

The Vols used the momentum from that stop and turned it into a touchdown drive. Quarterback Joe Milton found wide receiver Bru McCoy for a 16-yard score to cap off the drive that put Tennessee up 7-0.

The Tigers came up with no points on their next drive after a missed 55-yard field goal from B.T. Potter. He missed a 49-yard field goal on the next Clemson drive as the Vols still lead 7-0. Potter missed his next attempt on the next drive from 42 yards out.

Tennessee cashed in on their next drive. The drive finished with a two-yard touchdown run from running back Jabari Small. The score was set up by a 50-yard pass and catch from Milton to wide receiver Squirrel White on the play prior. Tennessee took a 14-0 lead.

Clemson got on the board with their special teams coming through, as Potter made a 31-yard field goal. UT still led 14-3.

Clemson was driving to end the half and in Tennessee's red zone, but in the final seconds of the half Tyler Baron forced a tackle in bounds and time ran out in the half as Clemson didn't have any timeouts remaining.

Vols held that 14-3 lead going into the break.

The Tigers started the second half with the ball. The drive ended with another field goal attempt and Potter made a 40-yarder to make the score 14-6.

The Vols struggled since scoring their second touchdown, punting on four straight possessions after taking a 14-0 lead.

The Tigers, still down 14-6, marched down the field looking to chip into the lead or potentially tie as the third quarter was close to ending. On a 4th and 2 on Tennessee's31 yard line. they decided to go for it. Linebackers Aaron Beasley and Juwan Mitchell stopped Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik short of the line to gain and it was a turnover on downs.

The Vols offense finally found some momentum on the following possession. On the drive, Jaylen Wright gashed the Clemson defense for a 42-yard run. After two plays Milton found White for a 14-yard touchdown to give UT a 21-6 lead.

The Tigers did not go down easy. They scored their first touchdown on their next possession when Klubnik punched in a four-yard rushing score. They went for the two-point conversion and Will Shipley rushed it in to make the score 21-14.

The Vols quickly responded. On the next drive, Milton hit Ramel Keyton for a 46-yard touchdown and just like that the Vols were up 28-14 after the drive lasted just 1:27.

Vols defensive back Tamarion McDonald got an interception off of Klubjnik on the next possession to give UT the ball back.

Kicker Chase McGrath made a 32-yard field goal to really put away any chance of a Clemson comeback in the final minutes, putting UT up 31-14. Defensive back Wesley Walker came up with another interception for the Vols for good measure.