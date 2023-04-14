No. 7 Tennessee beats No. 19 Kentucky in extra innings, 2-1

Lair Beautae drove in the two runs for the Lady Vols, including the game-winning bunt in the top of the eighth inning.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — No. 7 Tennessee softball came up with a thrilling road win on Friday night against No. 19 Kentucky by a final score of 2-1 in extra innings.

The SEC showdown in Lexington saw its first run in the top of the fourth inning. Lair Beautae hit a solo home run to give the Lady Vols a 1-0 lead.

Kentucky responded in the top of the fifth inning with a solo home run of their own. Taylor Ebbs hit one over the fence to tie things up at 1-1.

The game went into extra innings. In the eighth inning, Beautae put down a bunt that brought home Kiki Milloy from third base. That would end up being the game-winning run.

Tennessee's Ashley Rogers pitched all eight innings allowing just three hits and dealing 11 strikeouts.

The Lady Vols move to 11-2 in conference play, which leads the SEC.