No. 7 Tennessee completes 13-point comeback, win in OT against Arkansas 86-83

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball won a thrilling overtime SEC matchup against Arkansas 86-83 in Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday night,

The seventh ranked Lady Vols trailed by as many as 13 points in the second halg.

Arkansas jumped out to a 37-26 lead after a 10-0 run in the second quarter.

The Razorbacks had their biggest lead at 46-33 in the third quarter. Tennessee found a way back.

The Lady vols pulled within 55-53 late in the third quarter, Arkansas would continue to lead, at one point up 61-55 in the fourth quarter. Tennessee went on an 8-0 run, capped off with a Jordan Walker three and a steal and layup from Rae Burrell to take the lead.

It would remained close from there.

The game was tied at 75-75 with 6.5 seconds left in regulation and Tennessee had possession. Jordan Horston missed the go-ahead shot.

The game went to overtime

It was tied at 83-83 with just over a minute in overtime, Jordan Hostron hit a jumper to take the lead with 58 seconds to go. With 11.5 seconds to go, Sara Puckett was called for a foul that sent Arkansas to the free throw line. Samara Sampson couldn't convert either free throw for the Razorbacks.

Horston made one more free throw to make it 86-83 and then the Lady Vols didn't let the Razorbacks score on the final possession.

Horston led Tennessee with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Burrell scored a season high 21 points in the win, 17 of those coming after the Lady Vols trailed by 13.

The Lady Vols improved to 19-2 overall and 8-1 in SEC play. Tennessee takes on Florida next in Gainesville on Feb. 3.