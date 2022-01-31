x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

No. 7 Tennessee completes 13-point comeback, win in OT against Arkansas 86-83

Jordan Horston led Tennessee with 24 points and added 11 rebounds. Rae Burrell scored a season high 21 points, 17 of those coming after they trailed by 13.
Credit: AP
Tennessee guard Jordan Horston (25) shoots over Arkansas guard Makayla Daniels (43) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball won a thrilling overtime SEC matchup against Arkansas 86-83 in Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday night,

The seventh ranked Lady Vols trailed by as many as 13 points in the second halg.

Arkansas jumped out to a 37-26 lead after a 10-0 run in the second quarter.

The Razorbacks had their biggest lead at 46-33 in the third quarter. Tennessee found a way back.

The Lady vols pulled within 55-53 late in the third quarter, Arkansas would continue to lead, at one point up 61-55 in the fourth quarter. Tennessee went on an 8-0 run, capped off with a Jordan Walker three and a steal and layup from Rae Burrell to take the lead.

It would remained close from there.

The game was tied at 75-75 with 6.5 seconds left in regulation and Tennessee had possession. Jordan Horston missed the go-ahead shot.

The game went to overtime

It was tied at 83-83 with just over a minute in overtime, Jordan Hostron hit a jumper to take the lead with 58 seconds to go. With 11.5 seconds to go, Sara Puckett was called for a foul that sent Arkansas to the free throw line. Samara Sampson couldn't convert either free throw for the Razorbacks.

Horston made one more free throw to make it 86-83 and then the Lady Vols didn't let the Razorbacks score on the final possession.

Horston led Tennessee with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Burrell scored a season high 21 points in the win, 17 of those coming after the Lady Vols trailed by 13.

The Lady Vols improved to 19-2 overall and 8-1 in SEC play. Tennessee takes on Florida next in Gainesville on Feb. 3.

RELATED: Rick Barnes explains why he sends texts of prayers to ESPN's Dick Vitale as he battles cancer

RELATED: Two Tennessee players named preseason All-Americans by Baseball America

In Other News

Rules of the game: Curling terminology