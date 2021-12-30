No. 7 Tennessee Lady Vols defeat Alabama, 62-44 in conference opener

Tennessee was without leading scorer Jordan Horston in the SEC-opener, due to illness. Jordan Walker led all scorers with 16 points.

No. 7 Tennessee women's basketball opened SEC play with a 62-44 win over Alabama in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night.

The Lady Vols were without leading scorer Jordan Horston for the second consecutive game. Horston is sick with a non-Covid-19 related illness.

Head coach Kellie Harper is hopeful Horston will be back next game.

At halftime, the Lady Vols led Alabama, 30-24.

Tennessee's first points of the third quarter came after six and a half minutes of play. Alabama was on an 8-0 run.

Freshman Kaiya Winn grabbed her own rebound and put-back to break the Lady Vols scoring drought.

"I thought we had a great crowd." Kellie Harper said. "That's really exciting. It's a fun atmosphere, great environment for a women's basketball game, and kudos to our fans for coming out and getting excited. They did have to stand up a long time in the third quarter, so I apologize. But you know, just starting your New Year's resolution early getting a few steps in. It's a good win for us, a really good win." Harper laughed.

Point guard Jordan Walker sparked the Lady Vols against Alabama. The graduate student had 16 points and six rebounds.

"When I'm describing Jordan Walker, there's always going to be two words that I use: tough and competitive." Kellie Harper said.

"She will not back down to anybody. She's going to give everything she has for this team, and for this team to win, and that's great inspiration for your teammates. When you see someone out there who's going that hard and playing that hard, I think that it makes an impact."

Tamari Key followed behind with a double double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Next up: Tennessee travels to Arkansas on Sunday. Tip-off is at 1:00 p.m. EST.