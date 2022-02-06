No. 7 Tennessee Lady Vols fall to No. 10 UConn, 75-56

The Lady Vols loss to Connecticut is now Tennessee's third loss in its last four games.

STORRS, Connecticut — One of the richest rivalries in college basketball took place on Sunday.

No. 7 Tennessee Lady Vols traveled to Storrs, Connecticut to face their biggest rival, UConn.

This rivalry dates back to 1995, however the two programs did not play from 2008-2019.

Sunday’s game marked the third season in a row the two teams have met, with Uconn winning all three matchups.

The Lady Vols fell to UConn Sunday, 75-56.

UConn has now won nine of its last 10 games.

The Huskies are still without their best player, Paige Bueckers who injured her knee in the Notre Dame game on December 5th.

Tennessee was out-worked by the Huskies on every level offensively.

Tennessee began the game shooting just 5-19. Only two Lady Vol starters had a field goal in the first half and only four Tennessee players in general scored in the first 20 minutes of play.

The Lady Vols were also out-worked on the boards in the first half. With 4:48 left to play in the first half, UConn out-rebounded Tennessee 22 to 12, the Lady Vols largest deficit of the season.

On the game, the Lady Vols and Huskies both finished with 38 rebounds.

At halftime, Tennessee trailed 32 to 25.

UConn started the second-half fast. The Huskies his back-to-back three pointers out of halftime, and went on a 14-0 run. This gave Connecticut its largest lead of the game. With 3:36 left to play in the third quarter, the Huskies led Tennessee by 26 points.

The Huskies shot 46% from behind the arc.

The Lady Vols first field goal of the second-half came with 3:18 left to play in the third quarter. Freshman guard/forward Sarah Puckett hit a three to give Tennessee their first field-goal in over 10 minutes of play.