No. 7 Tennessee men's hoops survives No. 13 Maryland

The Vols hold off a Terrapins' second-half comeback to escape with their eighth win in a row.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The seventh-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team survived a late comeback from No. 13 Maryland to score its eighth-straight victory on Sunday night in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Vols held Maryland to just 17 points at halftime, but the Terrapins mounted a second-half rally that fell just short in the 56-53 Tennessee win. Tennessee closed the game out without a made-field goal in the final 3:05 of play.

New York native Zakai Ziegler led the UT scoring effort with 12 points as the only double-digit scorer for Tennessee. The Vols shot just 19-for-66 from the floor and 7-for-21 from three-point range.

Maryland's three-point deficiencies led to its demise. The team shot an abysmal 2-for-24 from long range, including zero three-point makes in the second half.

Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi returned to the lineup after missing the previous two contests. He put up seven points and seven rebounds with three assists, but struggled shooting with a 2-for-11 night including 1-for-9 from long range.

The Vols improved to 9-1 this season and will battle another ranked foe when they take on current No. 10 Arizona on the road on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10:30 p.m.