No. 7 Lady Vols unable to complete comeback against No. 3 Stanford in 74-63 loss

The Lady Vols trailed by as many as 20 points in the first half but made it a 3-point game in the third quarter.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women’s basketball could not complete the comeback against Stanford in a 74-63 to Stanford on Saturday night inside Thompson Boling Arena.

The seventh-ranked Lady Vols trailed by as many as 20 points to the No. 3 Cardinal in the first half. They trailed by 19 at halftime, which was the fourth-largest halftime deficit in program history.

Tennessee came surging back in the third quarter, getting within three points. Stanford was able to regroup and put the game out of reach after the Lady Vols had chances to tie the game.

Lady Vols guard Jordan Horston led the way for Tennessee with 19 points.