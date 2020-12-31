No. 7 Tennessee wins big on the road against No. 12 Missouri

Tennessee starts SEC play with a resounding win over the only other ranked team in the conference.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — After forty minutes of basketball, Tennessee has made its case for why it's the best team in the SEC.

In a matchup between the only two teams currently in the AP Top 25, Tennessee went on the road and delivered a decisive win against Missouri, 73-53.

Tennessee continued it's balanced attack in the team's first road game of the season, with four players (Santiago Vescovi, Yves Pons, Jaiden Springer and John Fulkerson) finishing with double digit point totals.

It's the first 7-0 start for Tennessee since the 2008-09 season.