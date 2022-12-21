x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

No. 8 Tennessee blasts Austin Peay, 86-44

The Vols bounce back after their top 10 matchup loss to Arizona with a blowout win against the Governors.
Credit: AP
Tennessee forward Julian Phillips dunks during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Austin Peay, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball throttled Austin Peay from start to finish on Wednesday night inside Thompson-Bling Arena.

The eighth-ranked Vols started hitting from three-point range in the first half, going 6-11 from deep. Santiago Vescovi was a perfect 5-5 from the three-point range and finished with 18 points.

Tennessee has a few dunks in the second half, Olivier Nkamhoua jammed one home over a defender. Nkamhoua led UT in scoring with 20 points.

Jonas Aidoo had 10 points and nine 9 rebounds. Tobe Awaka had 6 points and 11 rebounds.

Josiah-Jordan James did not play in the win.

After the game head coach Rick Barnes wore an ugly Christmas sweater with the holidays around the corner. It was a sweater that was that of a shirtless man with tattoos and Christmas lights.

Tennessee starts SEC play next with a road game against Ole Miss on Dec. 28.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Are The Atlanta Braves Resting On Their Laurels? |ATL Day Ones Jarvis n Tenitra

Before You Leave, Check This Out