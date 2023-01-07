No. 8 Tennessee decimates South Carolina, 85-42

The Vols cruise past the Gamecocks for a 3-0 start to SEC play. Olivier Nkamhoua led Tennessee with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 8 Tennessee men's basketball made light work of South Carolina on the road Saturday afternoon to start SEC play 3-0.

Vols' forward Olivier Nkamhoua posted an impressive 21 points on 10-of-10 shooting and 10 rebounds to lead Tennessee to an 85-42 win against the Gamecocks. Nkamhoua has not missed a shot in his last two games.

Olivier Nkamhoua is taking absolutely no prisoners 😤 pic.twitter.com/S5ZXjnGb02 — Frank DeLuca (@FrankDeLucaTV) January 7, 2023

Tennessee's 43-point margin of victory is tied for the fourth-largest in program history against an SEC opponent. Tennessee last won by that margin against Florida in 1979.

The UT defense was stingy once again and held the Gamecocks to just 25 percent shooting and 15.4 percent from three-point range.

Nkamhoua was one of four Tennessee players with double-digit scoring totals. Jonas Aidoo posted 15 points in the win, while Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James each had 12.

This feels like payback for football season. pic.twitter.com/zuGTh6CZ0U — Frank DeLuca (@FrankDeLucaTV) January 7, 2023