No. 9 Tennessee cruises by LSU, 77-56

Josiah-Jordan James scored a season-high 22 points to lead the Vols.
Credit: AP
Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) shoots against LSU guard Justice Williams during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Tennessee men's basketball cruised by LSU in a road matchup on Saturday. 

Santiago Vescovi returned to the starting lineup after missing the last game against Mississippi State due to a left shoulder injury. The ninth-ranked Vols were without Uros Plavsic due to sickness. 

Tyreke Key came off the bench as Zakai Zeigler started. Josiah-Jordan James, Julian Phillips and Olivier Nkamhoua filled out the rest of the starting lineup.

The Vols trailed 7-6 early but went on a 9-0 run to take a 15-7 lead. LSU trimmed the lead to 16-13, but the Vols responded with an 8-2 run. Later up 27-20, they finished the half on a 12-2 run and took a  39-22 lead into the break

Josiah-Jordan James led the team with 10 points at the break and the team made eight three-pointers in the first half.

The second half was stat stuffing for the Vols.

Josiah-Jordan James finished with points. That is a season-high for him. Zakai Zeigler finished with 10 assists, his second game with 10 assists in SEC play.

Tennessee is 6-1 in SEC play.

The Vols play Georgia next inside Thompson-Boling Arena at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

