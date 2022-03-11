x
No. 9 Tennessee moves on to SEC Tournament semifinals, beats Miss. State 72-59

Josiah-Jordan James made four straight three-pointers to start the second half that got the Vols up double-digits. Tennessee took care of business from there.
Credit: AP
Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) is defended by Mississippi State forward Derek Fountain (20) and guard Iverson Molinar (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — Tennessee men's basketball got a fight from Mississippi State but ultimately prevailed in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals with a win over Mississippi State.

An in-drop silence came when Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler went down with a lower leg injury with 16:29 left in the first half. He was able to return later in the half though.

The ninth-ranked Vols, and two-seed in the tournament, got up by as many as eight points in the first half. It looked like they were starting to take control up 30-22 with 5:22 left in the first half. The Bulldogs rattled off eight straight points to tie the game.

The Vols led 39-37 at halftime.

Chandler took a couple more spills in the first half. In the second half, he had to exit out of the game after yet another fall with 19:29 in the second half.

Josiah-Jordan James went bonkers from deep after that. He made four three-pointers to score the first 12 points for the Vols in the second half. It was a part of a 12-3 run that got Tennessee up 51-40.

Tennessee controlled the game from there.

Chandler returned back to the game with 8:33 left in the second half with the Vols up 65-49. He scored in the final minute of the game.

The Vols advance to the SEC Tournament semifinals. They will either play Kentucky or Vanderbilt tomorrow at 3 p.m.

