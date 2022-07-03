No Orange and White Game in April; 'All Vol Weekend' of athletic events planned instead

The annual April game won't be held because of renovation work at Neyland Stadium, the Athletic Department said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football's annual Orange and White Game won't be held this spring at Neyland Stadium because of ongoing construction in the 100-year-old coliseum, UT Athletics announced Monday.

In its place, the team will hold a closed scrimmage at 1 p.m. on April 9 at the Anderson Training Center and beam video from that on giant screens at Volunteer Village at Humanities Plaza.

It'll be part of a series of weekend events celebrating student athletics.

"In addition to live interviews with head coach Josh Heupel, VFLs and other guests on the screen, Volunteer Village will showcase food trucks, music and activities for all ages from noon-3 p.m. Saturday," the department announced in a release Monday afternoon.

The Orange and White Game traditionally draws tens of thousands of fans to watch UT football scrimmage inside Neyland.

Neyland renovations have been on the books for years and are set to occur in stages.

Current work includes a lower-west club, adding videoboards at the north and south ends of the stadium and a "party deck" on the upper north end.

Athletic events that'll be highlighted that long weekend include a UT baseball series against Mizzou at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. There'll be fireworks after the Saturday game of the series, which is sold out.

Also, UT track and field teams will host Tennessee Relays April 7-9 at Tom Black Track at LaPorte Stadium.

Women's tennis takes on Vanderbilt noon Friday, April 8 and Kentucky at noon Sunday, April 10.

Soccer's spring slate continues against Clemson at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Regal Stadium.