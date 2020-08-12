No spectators to be allowed at ETSU athletic events through Dec. 27

East Tennessee State University President, Dr. Brian Noland, said that no spectators will be allowed at athletic events through Dec. 27.

ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said that no spectators will be allowed at athletic events, including those hosted at the school, effective through Dec. 27. After that day, officials will evaluate regional data on the COVID-19 pandemic and make a decision about future events.

“This decision was made in consultation with the ETSU Health Medical Response Team and ETSU Athletics,” said President Noland. “I appreciate the heroic work underway by health care workers across this region. We all need to do our part to help them in their efforts to keep us and our families safe.”

He also asked county and municipal elected officials to consider making similar decisions for middle school and high school athletics, as well as other indoor events.

"All of us are hopeful that this difficult time will soon pass; however, we must step forward and make difficult and perhaps unpopular decisions in order to keep the people of our region safe," Noland said.