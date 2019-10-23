KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee started the week with a question mark at starting quarterback. With its game against South Carolina just a few days away, the question mark still remains.

"We still have a lot of prep time between now and Saturday, we've got three days of work here, there's still a lot that we do, so we'll sit down as a coaching staff and we'll make a decision, what we feel like gives us the best opportunity to have success," Pruitt said after practice on Wednesday.

Pruitt announced on Wednesday that the chances of freshman quarterback Brian Maurer playing this week against the Gamecocks is slim.

"He's not practiced this week, that's why I said he was doubtful today. They'll go through the process and get him the best medical care there can possibly be out there," Pruitt said.

When Maurer took his second big hit in as many weeks against Alabama, it was clear from the moment he hit the ground he was going to need some time. Maurer suffered his second concussion of the season against the Tide. Previous starter Jarrett Guarantano took the reigns for the remainder of the game, helping the offense add a pair of field goals, but ultimately fumbling the ball on a fourth down in which he called his own number against the Crimson Tide.

“We talked about it yesterday, it’s pretty obvious what happened, it’s over with and we’ve moved on, lots of mistakes that were made in that game, I made more than anybody on our sideline," Pruitt said on Monday.

So now with Tennessee's margin of error for a postseason berth as thin as ever, the Vols have the choice of turning to either the previous starter or the redshirt freshman. In four starts, Guarantano completed 65 percent of his passes for 736 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He's come in for relief in every game since Maurer took over, completing 50 percent of his passes for 161 yards and a score.

J.T. Shrout has seen collegiate action in only two games while on Rocky Top: in September against Chattanooga and last Saturday against Alabama. Pruitt said his lack of experience hasn't made him nervous this week in practice as he's ran with the first team more than ever.

"He's excited, like anybody would be. J.T. is a really hard worker, he continues to develop, learning exactly how to play the position, I think Coach Weinke and Coach Chaney have done a nice job developing the young man, I mean he continues to grow as a quarterback. We don't see it because he hasn't had the opportunity to play in many games, but he'll get an opportunity Saturday and we'll see where he's at," Pruitt said.

Should Shrout start on Saturday, it would be the fourth time since 2000 Tennessee has started two different freshman or redshirt freshman players at quarterback in the same season. UT will play South Carolina on Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. on SEC Network.