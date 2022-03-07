'Nothing but great words for Vol nation' | Zakai Zeigler grateful for support after his house burned down

Zeigler didn't expect as much support as his family got after the tragedy. He couldn't believe how fast the donations were coming in and how much was raised.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball guard Zakai Zeigler couldn't be more grateful for the support all the people showed for him after his home in New York burned down a little over a week ago.

A GoFundMe was started for him and his family who lost everything in the fire. The goal was set for $50,000. The donations nearly doubled that goal within an hour. By the time the link to donate was closed, more than $350,000 was raised.

"It meant everything," he said on Monday. "I didn't even expect the support to be that much. I knew everybody had love for me, but after that it just blew me and my family away. It's nothing but great words for Vol nation."

Zeigler couldn't believe how much money was raised so quickly.

"Is this real right now? Is everyone really doing this? I was just lost for words, he said. "I was just walking around with a big smile. I was just lost for words. Even right now I still am," he said.

After the money was raised for the GoFundMe, Zeigler played in his first home game since the fire this past Saturday against Arkansas. When he checked into the game, he got a standing ovation, which he said meant a lot to him.

Zakai Ziegler checks in and the crowd gives him a loud cheer. He waved and acknowledged Vol nation. pic.twitter.com/7L8THDYyzs — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) March 5, 2022

"It was a great moment because I know what they put into me and how they feel about me," he said. "I didn't believe everyone would do that, but once I got into the game they started acknowledging me and the love and the energy came right back into me. It just showed me how much they love me besides the GoFundMe and everything."

Zeigler and his family will donate what money they don't need for themselves to charity.