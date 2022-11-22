x
Tennessee falls to No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings

The Vols are coming off a 63-38 loss to South Carolina this past Saturday.
Credit: AP
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel checks the scoreboard during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has fallen to No. 10 in the new College Football rankings that came out on Tuesday.

The Vols went from ranked fifth to tenth following their 63-38 loss to South Carolina this past Saturday that all but knocked UT out of the playoffs.

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU, LSU, USC, Alabama and Clemson and Oregon were ranked ahead of Tennessee in that order.

Starting quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered a torn ACL in the Vols' last game against the Gamecocks. Joe Milton will start in his place for the remainder of the season.

Tennessee plays Vanderbilt this Saturday to close out the regular season at 7:30 p.m. in Nashville.

