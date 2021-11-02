No. 16 Tennessee Basketball slides by Georgia, 89-81

Tennessee Basketball led by as many as 23 points throughout the game, but finished with an eight point win. The Vols advance to 7-4 in the SEC.

No. 16 Tennessee Basketball dominated Georgia Wednesday night, 89 to 81 to advance to 14-4 overall and 7-4 in the SEC.

The only lead of the night for Georgia came in the first thirty seconds of the game, when the Bulldogs scored first. Then, it was all Tennessee.

The Vols connected on their first three, threes of the night and shot over 55 percent from the field the entire game.

Tennessee was led in scoring by freshman guard Jaden Springer with 30 points.

This was the second consecutive game that a freshman led the Vols in scoring, coming off a 27 point night from Keon Johnson at Kentucky.

Sophomore guard Josiah-Jordan James also added 18 points, while Santiago Vescovi added 19 points.

The Vols had four players score in double-figures Wednesday night.

The play of the night came from Keon Johnson. You'll want to rewatch this again.

Johnson gets the ball, and powers over two Georgia defenders for a one-handed slam dunk.

Tennessee controlled the game for the majority of 30 minutes.

With eight minutes left to play, Tennessee had a 23 point lead, the biggest lead of the game, at 65 to 42.

Then, the Bulldogs responded going on a 9-0 run and cut Tennessee's lead down to 10 with less than five minutes left to play.

The Vols also had 9 second half turnovers and finished with 17 total turnovers.

However, the Vols forced 18 turnovers, scoring 18 points off those turnovers. Tennessee added 22 points in transition, an area of focus the last few games.

Despite a second half slump, the Vols finished strong for the win.