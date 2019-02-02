OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge High School is known for its cardinal red and gray colors, but the gym was filled with people in orange on Friday night to celebrate Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins. The school officially retired the former Wildcat's football jersey during halftime of the boy's basketball game.

At halftime, a video played showing football highlights from his years as a Wildcat as well as clips from his sophomore year at Clemson, in which he scored 12 touchdowns.

Then the 20-year-old burst through a curtain, sending the crowd to a loud roar and a standing ovation.

After the presentation of Higgins' framed jersey, school officials took him upstairs. Once there, he was presented with a mayoral declaration that Feb. 1 is Tee Higgins day in the city.

"It wouldn't have happened without God," Higgins said. "I pray to him everyday, and it's another great accomplishment. I'm really thankful for it."

Higgins is a 2017 graduate of Oak Ridge, scoring 44 touchdowns in his final three seasons on the football team, which earned him the Mr. Football award twice and a five-star recruitment rating. He also played basketball, and received scholarship offers from Tennessee, Louisville and Auburn.