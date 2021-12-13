Oak Ridge Schools announces new head football coach at ORHS

Scott Cummings has 28 years of coaching experience and has been named the District Coach of the Year five different times.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge Schools announced on Monday that Scott Cummings will be Oak Ridge High School's new head football coach.

Cummings began coaching football in 2002 at West High School. During his time there, he became the school's all-time leader in wins, playoff appearances, and playoff victories. In 2013, Cummings and his team won the 2013 State Championship runner-up. In 2014, Cumming made a repeat appearance and led his team to a State Championship title.

The following year he moved to Cleveland and took over as head coach at Cleveland High School. Cummings led a major fundraising initiative to renovate facilities and led Cleveland High School to the playoffs three different times.

Cumming moved back to Knoxville to be closer to family and took over as head football coach at Halls High School for three years.

During his time at Halls, he was named district coach of the year and took the Halls football team to the playoffs every year.

Cumming has been named District Coach of The Year five different times and PrepXtra Coach of the Year two different times.