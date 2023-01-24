Oak Ridge hires new football head coach

Derek Rang used to coach at Powell and Gatlinburg-Pittman. He has accepted the job to coach the Wildcats.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge High School has a new football coach. The school announced on Tuesday that Derek Rang will take over coaching duties.

Rang's last coaching stop was at Dresden High School. He led the Lions to a state championship in 2016.

As a result of his time as a head coach at Powell, Dresden, Gatlinburg-Pittman and Lewis County High School, he has a record of 86-29. He has taken every school he has been to far, at least to the state quarterfinals

Rang has been named Region Coach of the Year three times, North Knox County Coach of the Year and USA Today State Coach of the Year. He has also been a finalist for Tennessee Titans Coach of the Year.