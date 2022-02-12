Oak Ridge native, Carson-Neman graduate Zach Witherspoon will coach in the Super Bowl for the Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES — Oak Ridge native and Carson-Newman graduate Zach Witherspoon has a chance to be a part of a Super Bowl winning team.
He is an assistant strength and conditioning coach with the Los Angeles Rams.
Witherspoon played for Oak Ridge High School until 2010 as a wide receiver. He went on to play at Carson-Newman. He went on to get a Master's degree and then spent most of his time at New Mexico State University in different roles pertaining to strength and conditioning before joining the Rams in 2021.
Witherspoon isn't the only Oak Ridge native involved in the big game. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will also represent his hometown.