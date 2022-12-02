Oak Ridge native, Carson-Newman graduate Zach Witherspoon wins Super Bowl with Los Angeles Rams

Witherspoon is an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach with the Los Angeles Rams, who won Super Bowl 56.

LOS ANGELES — Oak Ridge native and Carson-Newman graduate Zach Witherspoon is part of a Super Bowl-winning team.

He is an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach with the Los Angeles Rams.

"I'm just thankful for all the support, you know I'm happy to be out here representing," he said. "It's a community that does a lot of great things in a lot of communities around the world. I'm happy to be a part of that."

Witherspoon played for Oak Ridge High School until 2010 as a wide receiver. He went on to play at Carson-Newman. He went on to get a Master's degree and then spent most of his time at New Mexico State University in different roles pertaining to strength and conditioning before joining the Rams in 2021.

Now he is a Super Bowl champion.

"I'm just a cog in the wheel, but it would certainly be an honor to do that in year one," he said. "To do it with such a special group, these guys are great to be around every day, staff, players, coaches."