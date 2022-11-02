'Oak Ridge will be ecstatic': Tee Higgins's high school quarterback, Johnny Stewart talks Super Bowl LVI

"When in doubt, throw it up to Tee. That was my motto."

OAK RIDGE, Tn. -- An Oak Ridge native is headed to Super Bowl LVI.

Former standout Wildcats receiver, Tee Higgins will compete for his first super bowl on Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams.

"The Oak Ridge community loves football." Higgins's former quarterback, Johnny Stewart told WBIR. "They bleed Oak Ridge football. I think everyone will be tuned into the game and they will be ecstatic."

Before Tee Higgins was catching passes from Joe Burrow or even Trevor Lawrence, he was connecting with Johnny Stewart.

"When in doubt, throw it up to Tee." Stewart laughed. "That was my motto."

Stewart was Higgins high school quarterback at Oak Ridge... and it didn't take long for Stewart to realize how special of a talent Tee Higgins was at such a young age.

"I knew that when I was five years old and he was six." Stewart said. "He was just the stud on the field, everybody who watched our games would be like 'yeah that kid is going to the NFL."

Now, Tee Higgins is not only in the NFL, but playing in a Super Bowl in just his second season in the league.

Higgins has totaled over 1,000 receiving yards and scored 12 touchdowns this season, making himself a house-hold name. However, win or lose on Sunday, there's no doubt Higgins is playing for the Oak Ridge community.

"Everything that you want to do, you kind of look over your shoulder a little bit and see the Oak Ridge community cheering you on." Stewart said.