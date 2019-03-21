Former President Barack Obama is well-known for his love of basketball, and now he's showing off which college teams he's rooting for as the NCAA Tournament gets underway, tweeting it out shortly before noon on Thursday.

He thinks the Vols will go pretty far, predicting they make it to the Final Four to play, and then lose, against North Carolina.

To get there, he's got Tennessee first playing against Cincinnati in Round 2, then Villanova in the Sweet 16 and then beating Virginia in the Elite Eight.

Ultimately, he's got the two blue-and-white teams from North Carolina playing against each other in the final, with Duke winning it all against UNC.

Some other hot takes of his? He's got Michigan playing Florida St. in the Elite Eight, with Michigan moving on to play Duke in the Final Four.

For LSU, he thinks they lose to Maryland in Round 2.

His two big upsets? The 5 and 12 match-ups between Auburn and New Mexico and Oregon and Wisconsin, with New Mexico and Oregon movin' on.

And Gonzaga? He predicted they lose to Florida St. in the Sweet 16.

