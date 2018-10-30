Blake Byrne of Union County is our offensive player of the week.

Byrne had 23 carries for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns in their playoff securing win.

The win meant the first winning season in Union County High School football history, and the first playoff berth since 2004. Byrne scored the first and last touchdowns of the game for the Patriots. He credited his line and coaching staff for his performance.

Byrne says compared to years in the past, he is very prideful to be out their on the field on Friday nights and that this season has changed everything.

"It's life changing man it's just something different than what the years have been here. It feels better," said Byrne. "You actually have pride when you step on the field instead of 'I know it's going to be a loss.' You walk out and you're like 'we have a chance standing here."

