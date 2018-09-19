Gibbs junior Ethan Humphries brings home our offensive player of the week.

The running back helped lead the Eagles to a 34-27 comeback win over Campbell County. Humphries rushed for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Eagles trailed 20-0 when Humphries first touchdown helped kick start the comeback. The win gave the Eagles their first on the year.

Humphries says the team was never worried about the deficit. They had been there before and was glad to help lead the charge.

"It was just a matter of making it happen being able to jump start it and get the momentum going in our favor," said Humphries. "I always like to think, lead by example, I try to make everything I do be something to look up to and be a person that I'd look up to."

Gibbs next challenge will be at home on Friday against Morristown East.

