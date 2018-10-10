Our offensive player of the week goes to Gabe Williams of Lenoir City.

Williams went 18-27 through the air, for 323 passing yards and 4 touchdowns in their win over Stone Memorial.

Williams describes himself as someone who never quits. The dual threat quarterback has helped lead his team to an average of 40 points per game in their wins.

Williams is glad to bring some attention to Lenoir City.

"We don't get talk about much down here," said Williams. "So it's kind of like, we're going to show y'all when we play y'all.

Head Coach Jeff Cortez says that Williams has this offense doing what he thought they were capable of all along.

"He's put himself in a good position to continue to lead our offense and what we need to do is stay within ourselves like we have the last 10 quarters," said Cortez. "We've scored over 100 points the last 10 quarters and that's the kind of offensive production we thought we could have all year long, and right now we're clicking."

The Panthers are on a bye week, and will next take on Red Bank.

© 2018 WBIR