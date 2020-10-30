Offensive player of the week: John Wayne Freels

The Sunbright quarterback scored eight touchdowns in the Tigers' win over Wartburg.

SUNBRIGHT, Tenn. — The Sunbright Tigers scored 55 points in their shootout win over rival Wartburg last Friday. Senior quarterback John Wayne Freels contributed to each point. Freels threw five touchdowns and rushed for three more.

The eight-touchdown performance was his best of the season and it has earned him our offensive player of the week award.

I mean, eight touchdowns is good. I was just glad to get the win," Freels said.

Sunbright's win over Wartburg was just its third victory of the season. The Tigers are 3-7, but have plenty of fun playing with each other.

"I've been playing with these guys for a long time. These guys are like brothers to me," Freels said about his teammates.