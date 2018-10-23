We go to Loudon County for this week's offensive player of the week. Freshman quarterback Keaton Harig is our winner, he went 15 of 21 through the air for 205 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Keaton plays for his father, head coach Jeff Harig, and throws to his brother Jamison, who is a senior wide out.

"There's a lot more pressure because you've got the whole family. So if you good you hear about it and if you do bad you hear about it more," Harig said.

"Well it's been very rewarding as a dad to have both of them out here," said Coach Harig. "We never dreamed that the freshman would be able to play enough we just hoped that maybe one time this year the freshman would be able to throw to the senior and so for them to play seven games as quarterback-receiver it's been a very special year for us."

