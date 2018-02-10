Our offensive player of the week goes to Keondre Jarmon of Knoxville Catholic.

The freshman had 24 carries, 266 yards, and 2 touchdowns in their win over Rhea County.

The freshman has gotten his career off to a fast start and says his goal is to be top 10 in rushing yards in Knox County at the end of the season. He is also already giving veteran answers to reporters ... like knowing he has room to improve, and thanking the big guys up front.

You know it's all because the lineman and I can't do anything without them, because at the end of the day, they're the ones that help me do my job. From the holes and running through them, and blocking really good, so I can't do anything with out them. It boosts me all the way up, all the way up. You know you've got to push yourself harder and not to give up so easy, you've just got to keep working to get where you want to be.

Jarmon and the Fighting Irish will travel to West Greene next.

