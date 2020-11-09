x
Offensive player of the week: Loudon's McKenzie Lunsford

LOUDON, Tenn. — McKenzie Lunsford was shocked about the number of carries he had in Loudon's win over Brainerd. 

"I didn't think I had 26 carries at all. [Head coach Jeff] Harig's been telling me that I won't get remotely close to 15," he said. 

Lunsford took advantage of the high volume of carries, rushing for 209 yards and four touchdowns. His performance led the Redskins to a 35-18 win. 

"I'm used to getting one or two [touchdowns], maybe two, and let my other teammates do what they want to do," he said. "So after about the third one, I was like 'well, might as well go for four.'"

The Redskins are 3-0 to start the 2020 season, averaging 40 points per game. On Friday, they host a winless Sequoyah team that has only scored seven points all season. 