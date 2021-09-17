Offensive player of the week: Matthew Clemmer, William Blount

William Blount quarterback Matthew Clemmer threw for 302 yards and five touchdowns in last Friday's win over rival Heritage.

MARYVILLE, Tenn — Matthew Clemmer scored every Governor's touchdown to lead William Blount to its first win of the season, last Friday. That victory came against arch rival Heritage, which made the win sweeter for the junior quarterback.

"That's one of our bigger games of the year with the biggest crowds. It's a rivalry game, obviously, so...it was a big win to get under our belt," he said.

Clemmer said he avoids counting yards and scores during a game. His only focus is winning. In fact, he is so focused that he did not know his stats from last Friday's win until we posted the player of the week poll.

Now, the goal is to start a winning streak. Clemmer believes tightening the technique is the key for the Governors. He added that the bond between his teammates will play a large factor for success in the second half of the regular season.

"We've played with each other for years now. We all know each other. I know every kid on this football team," he said.