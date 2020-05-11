Thompson-Boling to operate at 18% capacity for Vols basketball season

Those SEC recommendations also call for a 12-foot buffer zone encircling essential personnel located in and around the playing floor.



"Despite having gone through a similar process for football earlier this fall, the reality that we will be unable to welcome all of our ticket holders into Thompson-Boling Arena this basketball season remains saddening," Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said. "There's no easy way to adjust to the circumstances we find ourselves in. But we've been thoughtful and deliberate in attempting to offer attendance opportunities to as many of our season-ticket holders as possible while also maintaining the safest arena environment possible."



Face coverings, over the nose and mouth, will be required for all fans and gameday staff and must remain in place at all times unless actively eating or drinking.



Regardless of one's decision to opt in or out for this season, everyone who purchased 2020-21 basketball season tickets will retain their status as a season-ticket holder along with their seats of choice when the 2021-22 renewal process begins.



Tennessee has outlined detailed guidelines for fan health and safety at Thompson-Boling Arena this season. Those guidelines, which align with previously announced SEC guidelines, can be accessed HERE.



As soon as possible, fans who previously purchased 2020-21 Tennessee.