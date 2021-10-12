Ole Miss blares "Rocky Top" at practice ahead of game against Tennessee in Neyland Stadium

Former Vols head coach Lane Kiffin, now coach of the Rebels, posted the video it happening on Tuesday,

OXFORD, Miss — Ole Miss is preparing for the noise they will face this Saturday when they play Tennessee inside Neyland Stadium.

One of the ways has been blaring "Rocky Top" to simulate loud crowd noise levels. Former Vols head coach Lane Kiffin, now the coach of the Rebels, posted the video of just that on Tuesday.

The game on Saturday has been sold out for the first time since 2017 when Tennessee hosted Georgia. It will be the first time since 2018 that Neyland Stadium will have over 100,000 fans.