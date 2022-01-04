Ole Miss men's basketball facing COVID-19 cases, injuries ahead of game against Tennessee

Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis said two players tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. They will play against the Vols as long as they have seven players.

OXFORD, Miss — Tennessee's game against Ole Miss may be in question on Wednesday.

Ole Miss Men's Basketball head coach Kermit Davis said on Tuesday two players on his team tested positive for coronavirus, and the team is dealing with other injuries as well.

As of now, they intend to play the Vols, but that's as long as they can maintain a certain amount of available players.

"I can tell you this, if we have seven scholarship players, we're going to go to Tennessee, play our tails off and do everything we can to play that game," Davis said in a press conference on Tuesday. "We're going to be in the integrity of the game for the fans and the players available, we're going to try and do everything that we can to play."

The Vols have all their players available for the contest, according to Tennessee Men's Basketball. John Fulkerson and Kennedy Chandler missed the SEC opener for Tennessee against Alabama due to coronavirus.

Tennessee and Ole Miss are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. at Thompson Boling Arena.