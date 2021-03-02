Ole Miss upsets no. 11 Tennessee

The Vols went over 12 minutes without a field goal in the second half.

OXFORD, Miss — The Ole Miss Rebels upset 11th-ranked Tennessee on Tuesday night, 52-50. It was the Rebels' first win over a ranked opponent since Jan. 2019. The loss drops the Vols to 12-4 (5-4 SEC).

Both the Vols an Rebels attempted just less than 30 shots in the first half. The only difference is that Tennessee connected on 44 percent of those attempts, including 50 percent from three-point range. Ole Miss made 42 percent of their field goal attempts, but went 2-of-7 from downtown.

The Vols went into halftime with a 28-23 lead. A buzzer beater from Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner made it a five-point game at the break.

Ole Miss scored four straight points to start the second half, shrinking the Tennessee lead to one. Then the Vols went on a 10-0 run to take an 11-point lead.

The Rebels made it a one-point again with 5:53 left in regulation. At that point, Tennessee had not scored in three minutes. Ole continued to score, taking a four-point lead into the four-minute media timeout.

Tennessee has not scored in 5:05. Ole Miss is on an 11-0 run.



Tennessee began to draw fouls and used free throws to get back into the game. Keon Johnson tied the game with 2:54 to go, after a pair of shots from the charity stripe. However, Ole Miss retook the lead. The Vols trailed by two with 40 seconds remaining.

Johnson drew a foul with 3.5 seconds left and had chance to tie the game at the free throw line. He missed the first attempt, but made the second.

Tennessee had one last chance to win the game, but Josiah-Jordan James's three-point attempt fell short.

The Vols went without a field goal for over 12 minutes in the second half.