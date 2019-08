KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 2020 Olympics are a year away in Tokyo, Japan. A few new sports will be debuting then. Channel 10 has been getting ready by trying out some of the Olympic games!

Baseball returns to the Olympics

WATCH: John Becker teaches Robin Wilhoit how to skateboard

One Year Out: 10News takes a few swings at softball

Tokyo 2020: Testing out rock climbing with Abby and Heather