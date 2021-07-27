All the medals the US has won so far at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

As of Friday night, the US is leading in the medal count with 44 total, 16 of which are gold

TOKYO, Japan — The United States has racked up 44 total medals—including 16 gold—in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the most of any other nation. The Americans' lead is tightening, however. China is close behind with 40 total medals.

WORLD RECORD FOR CAELEB DRESSEL!



Dressel's third gold comes in the men's 100m butterfly! #TokyoOlympics x @TeamUSA



Among the gold medals are some historic firsts for the Americans.

On Tuesday, July 27, American surfer Carissa Moore and Italo Ferreira of Brazil became the first Olympic surfing champions in the sport’s Olympic debut. Moore, a 28-year-old from Hawaii, delivered a standout performance and took gold in the women’s competition, while Ferreira won in the men’s.

Anastasija Zolotic won the U.S. its first gold medal in women’s taekwondo by beating Russian athlete Tatiana Minina, 25-17, to claim the featherweight division title.

Swimming superstar Katie Ledecky swam for gold in the first-ever women's 1,500-meter freestyle on Tuesday night. American teammate Erica Sullivan got the silver and the bronze went to Germany's Sarah Kohler. Ledecky capped off her 2020 Olympics with a gold in the 800m freestyle—marking her third straight Olympics win in the event.

A THREE-PEAT for LEDECKY!



Gold in London, Rio, and now TOKYO in the women's 800m freestyle for @KatieLedecky! #TokyoOlympics x @TeamUSA



American Bobby Finke had an incredible come-from-behind win in the first-ever men's 800-meter freestyle Wednesday night, going from fifth to first in the last 50 meters of the race to win gold.

Suni Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic gymnastics all-around title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.

China leads with 18 gold medals, while Japan follows with 17. The U.S. has 14.

Warning: Potential spoilers ahead

Here’s a full list of the medals the U.S. has won so far:

GOLD: 16

SILVER: 17

BRONZE: 11

This story will be updated as the Olympics continue.