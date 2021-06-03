'Dream Come True!!!' || Former WBIR sports reporter Courtney Lyle to deliver play-by-play for NBC in the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan — From Knoxville, Tennessee to Tokyo, Japan -- Courtney Lyle is going serious places in her sports reporting career!
The UT grad and award-winning former WBIR 10Sports reporter/anchor has made a name for herself since she became a play-by-play announcer for ESPN and the SEC Network, and her skills have not gone unnoticed.
Starting this July, Courtney will be fulfilling an announcer's dream by delivering play-by-play on the world's largest sporting stage: the Summer Olympics.
NBC Olympics announced Thursday she and 16 other new voices will provide play-by-play coverage for this summer's Tokyo Olympics in various events.
Courtney will be handling play-by-play for the field hockey competition. She said this is a dream come true for her.
"I couldn't be more excited to be part of NBC's field hockey coverage this year!!! Dream Come True!!!" she said.
Congratulations, Courtney!