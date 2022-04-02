Elana Meyers Taylor auctioning off opening ceremony jacket to raise money for Down syndrome research

All proceeds from the auction will be going to the National Down Syndrome Society.

ATLANTA — The 2022 Winter Olympics are now officially underway in Beijing and Georgia's star athlete at this year's Games is offering fans a chance to knab a piece of history for a good cause.

Elana Meyers Taylor was set to be a flag bearer at this year's Olympics; however, after testing positive for COVID, she had to skip out on the opening ceremony in person.

However, Taylor still celebrated while in her isolation bubble.

"I'll be marching around my room. I've got a little flag here and I have my flag bearer outfit. So, I'll be marching around the room here as Team USA marches in the stadium," she told 11Alive before the ceremony began.

Because being a flag bearer gets you your own special jacket, Taylor decided to auction off her other Team USA parka to raise money for a cause that's personal to her: Down syndrome research.

This is the jacket that I will be auctioning off to support @NDSS - the official 2022 @TeamUSA Olympic Opening Ceremony Jacket. Will post Details soon! @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/hTLsmPOSVJ — Elana Meyers Taylor OLY (@eamslider24) February 4, 2022

Taylor's son, Nico, was born with Down syndrome and is deaf in both of his ears.

"I'm going to be auctioning it off to NDSS, which is the National Down Syndrome Society," Taylor said in a special message to 11Alive's Cheryl Preheim.

The Georgia Olympian emphasized that all proceeds will be going to the organization and specified that the jacket in question is indeed one of a kind.