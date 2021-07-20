Tokyo Bound: How to watch LVFL Monica Abbott compete in Olympic softball Tuesday night

Team USA will take on Italy in its first matchup at 11 p.m. EDT on Tuesday -- with the top four teams competing for medals on July 27.

TOKYO, Japan — Moniacs get ready -- the VFL southpaw pitcher from California is ready for her second Olympics and is hoping to bring home the gold with Team USA this time after earning the silver at Beijing in 2008.

Team USA will take on Italy in its first matchup at 11 p.m. EDT Tuesday -- with the top four teams competing for medals on July 27.

You can watch the matchup live by clicking on this link. You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.

Abbott has had tremendous success internationally with 17 different championship titles, leading Team USA to four World Cup of Softball Championships, three Canada Cup titles, and gold medals at the 2006 and 2010 ISF Women's World Championships. She's also a five-time Japan Softball League Champion.

Abbott is a force to be reckoned with on the mound. In Beijing, she pitched the first-ever 5-inning perfect game in the Olympics

Six teams will face each other for the gold in round-robin play in the Olympics, including Team USA, Team Japan, Team Italy, Team Mexico, Team Canada, and Team Australia.