Former Olympian in rugby is training for World Cup in 2021

Hopkins native Katie Johnson hopes she will earn a spot on Team USA in the 2021 World Cup.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hopkins native Katie Johnson is no stranger to international rugby competitions...being a member of Team USA at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Now, she's in Glendale, Colorado with the U.S. Women's National Team 15's for an eight-week daily training camp where she'll remain until November.

Johnson hopes she'll earn a spot on Team USA in the 2021 World Cup.

KJ is taking a leave of absence from her job as a firefighter in Minneapolis. She is relying on the 'Adopt-an-Eagle' program that helps players find support with finances, equipment and even jobs in Colorado while they train.

"It's our first big support program for the women's rugby teams," says Johnson. "You get a direct message from the player you want to support. Then you go from there between the player and yourself. You can provide a job, or a stipend, gear, lots of different things and everything is needed."