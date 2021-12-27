Shiffrin is latest elite skier to test positive for COVID-19

“I’m doing well, but unfortunately I had a positive COVID test," the Colorado skier said.

COLORADO, USA — Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is the latest elite skier to test positive for COVID-19 with the Beijing Games less than six weeks away.

Shiffrin, who is from Colorado, writes on her social media accounts that “I’m doing well, but unfortunately I had a positive COVID test.”

The American adds that she's “following protocol and isolating.”

Shiffrin says she will miss World Cup giant slalom and slalom races scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Austria.

Other top skiers who have missed races recently after testing positive for COVID include former overall champion Lara Gut-Behrami, Austrian world champion Katharina Liensberger and Alice Robinson of New Zealand.

The Beijing Olympics open Feb. 4, and you'll be able to watch them on 9NEWS.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWSLETTER

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.