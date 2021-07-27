Nashville swimmer Alex Walsh takes home the silver in the 200m Individual Medley

Team USA took home both the silver and the bronze in the event, with Japan's Yui Ohashi barely edging out Walsh in the last lap for the gold.

TOKYO, Japan — Nashville Swimmer Alex Walsh is coming home from Japan an Olympic medalist!

The talented 19-year-old and Tennessee-native swimmer took home the silver medal on Tuesday night in the Women's 200m Individual Medley with a time of 2:08.65.

It was a close race, but Japan's Yui Ohashi took home the gold by edging out Walsh in the final lap by a fraction of a second with a time of 2:08.52.

Team USA took home two medals in the event, with Kate Douglass taking home bronze with a time of 2:09.04.

Walsh's high school, Harpeth Hall, hosted a party ahead of her race to cheer her on.

"You always here people talk about going to the Olympics for so many of us it's a dream so for these girls to see a dream come true its just awesome," Harpeth Hall Swim Coach Polly Linden said.