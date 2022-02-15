Puerto Rican skier who trains in Colorado defeats cancer, reaches Olympics

The road has not been easy for William Flaherty, who not only represents Puerto Rico in Beijing but also won a difficult battle with cancer.

VAIL, Colo. — Resilience and perseverance could be two terms that come to mind about William Flaherty's journey to reach the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The 17-year-old alpine skier, who lives part-time in Colorado and represents Puerto Rico at the Olympics, not only managed to win a tough battle against cancer, but he has competed against the best athletes in the world.

Flaherty learned to ski in Beaver Creek when he was 5 years old, alongside his older brother, Charles, whom competed for Puerto Rico at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Growing up, his family took ski vacations every year until they decided to divide their lives between their permanent residence of Puerto Rico and the mountains of Colorado.

Both brothers were members of the Ski & Snowboard Club Vail.

"My brother and I loved the adrenaline rush of skiing so much that when I was 10, we started racing," Flaherty said in his Olympic biography. "The rush and sensation of freedom that I get from skiing never fails to excite me."

According to Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, the Flaherty family took well to mountain living, and William and Charles began to dream beyond their two-week ski vacations to Colorado.

They wanted to represent Puerto Rico at the Olympics.

Due to his cancer, Flaherty had more than 75 blood transfusions and more than 20 surgeries. The side effects of chemotherapy from a bone marrow transplant when he was 3 have caused a multitude of medical problems for him and in his skiing career.

“A lot of what I have accomplished in life is about 'stick-to-it-ness,' " he said, according to Ski & Snowboard Club Vail. "I have made great friends both here [in Colorado] and in Puerto Rico, and they have supported me in every step of my journey, and for that I am very grateful.”

Selected as flag bearer for Puerto Rico alongside Kellie Delka, the young skier is competing in two alpine skiing disciplines at the Olympics: slalom and giant slalom. The latter was held Feb. 13, and he finished in 40th.

After the giant slalom competition, Flaherty dedicated an emotional message on his Instagram account to his father, Dennis, who died months after the 2018 Olympics.

"Hey dad, you see? we did it!" he wrote.



The young Puerto Rican skier will have a chance to put on his skis again Wednesday in the men's slalom. However he places at the finish line, Flaherty is already a champion.

