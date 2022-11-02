Saturday Olympics livestreams: Ice dancing, monobob debuts and Big Air is back

The U.S. silver medalists in team figure skating are back for ice dancing. Plus, the high-flying women from big air freestyle skiing take on slopestyle.

BEIJING, China — Figure skating resumes with the ice dancing rhythm dance. U.S. team figure skating silver medalists Madison Chock, Evan Bates, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue will attempt to add to their medal count along with Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker.

Speedskating features the fast and furious sprint of the men’s 500 meters and the quarterfinals of the women’s team pursuit.

The women wrap up competition in skeleton events and get started with the Olympics debut of monobob. The U.S. has medal contenders in both events.

Also, the men take on the giant slalom in alpine skiing. Women’s freestyle skiing heads to the mountains for slopestyle where many of the Big Air competitors will be taking another shot at gold.

And the U.S. men take on Norway and Canada in curling while the women face Great Britain.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 12:00 a.m. ET Saturday and 3:00 a.m. ET Sunday. The schedule may be subject to change due to weather. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

7:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Women's Round Robin

8:05 p.m. EST: Curling, Men's Round Robin