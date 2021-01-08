Tokyo Preview, August 2: Women's gymnastics floor exercise goes on without Biles

The U.S. women's soccer team faces Canada to keep their gold medal hopes alive and track cycling kicks off its competition in Tokyo on Monday.

WASHINGTON — On the tenth day of the Tokyo Olympics, the action starts at the Izu Velodrome as the track cyclists start their Summer Games campaigns. It's also the last day for badminton and shooting competitions.

Here's a look at some of the biggest events to take place on Monday, August 2.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic gold medal on floor exercise Monday. USA Gymnastics says the six-time Olympic medalist has opted not to compete on the floor after dealing with a mental block that in gymnastics is referred to as “the twisties.” In other words, Biles is having trouble figuring out where her body is in relation to the ground when in the air.

Jennifer Gadirova of Britain will replace Biles in the final. Biles has not decided whether to participate in Tuesday's balance beam final.

American Jade Carey has her sights on a medal and has teased a move that would become the hardest floor skill in women’s gymnastics.

The men's gymnastics will compete in the individual vault and rings finals.

Women's soccer

The U.S. women's soccer team faces Canada in a semifinal match to keep their gold medal hopes alive.

Women's basketball

The U.S. women's basketball team will play against France in the Saitama Super Arena to finish group play. A'ja Wilson scored 20 points and Breanna Stewart added 15 to help the U.S. beat Japan 86-69 on Friday. The U.S. has now won 51 consecutive games dating back to the bronze medal game in the 1992 Olympics.

Track cyclists

Track cycling kicks off its competition in Tokyo with the women's team sprint qualifications, first round and finals. The men's and women's team pursuit qualifications will also take place.

Track and field

Team USA's Elise Cranny and Karissa Schweizer will compete in the women's 5,000-meter race. Five days later, Cranny is scheduled to compete in the women's 10,000-meter final. Mr. Jumps, a.k.a. Juvaughn Harrison, is slated to represent Team USA in the men's high jump final on Monday.

Other medal-earning events include the finals for the women's 100-meter hurdles, the women's discus throw, the men's 3000-meter steeplechase and the men's 400-meter hurdles.

Some other, non-medal-winning competitions taking place on Monday include qualifying for the men's hammer throw, the women's 400-meter hurdles semifinals and the women's pole vaulting qualifying.