A year out from the Tokyo Olympics, there are several athletes with East Tennessee ties who could become Olympians next year.

Christian Coleman

Sport: Track & Field (sprints)

Country: USA

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

East TN ties: Graduated from the University of Tennessee in December 2018

Stats: 2016 Olympian, currently holds 40m record, beat Usain Bolt in 2017

Twitter: @__coleman

Mustaqeem Williams

Sport: Track & Field (Sprints/Jumps)

Country: USA

Hometown: Woodbridge, VA

East TN ties: Student at the University of Tennessee (senior)

Stats: 2019 Outdoor All-SEC First Team, 2019 Outdoor SEC Champion - 200m

Twitter: @mustaqeemwilli1

Martina Weil

Sport: Track & Field (sprints)

Country: Chile

Hometown: Santiago, Chile

East TN ties: Student at the University of Tennessee (freshman)

Stats: 2019 USTFCCCA Outdoor Second Team All-America - 4x400m Relay

Fun fact: Daughter of two Olympians: sprinter Ximena Restrepo and shot put thrower Gert Weil; Ximena took bronze in the 400m at the 1992 Games for Colombia, the nation’s first medal.

Stamatia Scarvelis

Sport: Track & Field (throws)

Country: Greece

Hometown: Santa Barbara, CA

East TN ties: Student at the University of Tennessee (senior)

Stats: Holds indoor school records in shot put and weight throw and outdoor school record in hammer throw

Fun fact: Her brother represented Greece in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro

Erika Brown

Sport: Swimming

Country: USA

Hometown: Charlotte, NC

East TN ties: Current student at the University of Tennessee (senior)

Stats: 13 All-America certificates, 16 SEC medals, 2019 SEC Female Swimmer of the Year

Twitter: @erikabrown27

Tess Cieplucha

Sport: Swimming

Country: USA

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

East TN ties: Current student at the University of Tennessee (senior)

Stats: 4 All-America certificates, 2 SEC medals, 2019 All-SEC second team

Twitter: @tessciep

Nikol Popov

Sport: Swimming

Age: 20

Country: USA

Hometown: Santa Clarita, CA

East TN ties: Current student at the University of Tennessee (junior)

Stats: 3 All-America certificates, 3 SEC medals, 2019 SEC Academic Honor Roll

Fun fact: Her major at UT is business analytics.

Twitter: @nikolpops

Meghan Small

Sport: Swimming

Country: USA

Hometown: Lineboro, MD

East TN ties: Current student at the University of Tennessee (senior)

Stats: 2016 Olympic trials finalist, 12 all-America certificates, 10 SEC medals

Kyle DeCoursey

Sport: Swimming

Age: 22

Country: USA

Hometown: Zionsville, IN

East TN ties: Graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2019

Stats: 15 All-America certificates, 9 All-SEC medals, 2019 All-SEC second team

Michael Houlie

Sport: Swimming

Country: South Africa

Hometown: Cape Town, South Africa

East TN ties: Current student at the University of Tennessee (sophomore)

Stats: 1 All-America certificate, 1 SEC medal, 2019 All-SEC freshman team

Joey Reilman

Sport: Swimming

Age: 22

Country: USA

Hometown: Medina, OH

East TN ties: Graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2019

Stats: 4 All-America certificates, 2019 All-SEC first team, 2019 SEC Academic Honor Roll

Tjasa Pintar

Sport: Swimming

Age: 22

Country: Slovenia

Hometown: Ljubljana, Slovenia

East TN ties: Current student at the University of Tennessee (junior)

Stats: 2016 Olympian, 2019 All-SEC

Kira Toussaint

Sport: Swimming

Age: 26

Country: Netherlands

East TN ties: Toussaint transferred to the University of Tennessee from Florida Gulf Coast University. She competed for the Vols during the 2015-2016 season.

Stats: Toussaint qualified for 2016 Summer Olympics when she won the 100-meter backstroke at the Eindhoven Swim Cup with a time of 1 minute, 0.25 seconds.She was named an All-American in 2015 while still at Florida Gulf Coast.

Fun fact: Toussaint’s mother, Jolanda de Rover, represented the Netherlands and won the gold medal in the 200-meter backstroke at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Twitter: @kiratoussaint

Ryan Coetzee

Sport: Swimming

Age: 24

Country: South Africa

East TN ties: Graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2018

Stats: 2016 Olympian, 9 All-America certificates while at UT

Twitter: @Ryan_Tha_Rhino

PJ Stevens

Sport: Swimming

Age: 23

Country: Slovenia

Hometown: Kranj, Slovenia

East TN ties: Graduated from the University of Tennessee

Stats: 2018 European Championships medalist, All-SEC team

Bunny Shaw

Sport: soccer

Country: Jamaica

Hometown: Spanish Town, Jamaica

East TN ties: Student at the University of Tennessee (senior)

Stats: UT Female Athlete of the Year in 2019, SEC Offensive Player of the Year

Giselle Washington

Sport: soccer

Age: 19

Country: Jamaica

Hometown: Brookhaven, GA

East TN ties: Student at the University of Tennessee (freshman)

Stats: Played on Jamaican National Team while in high school

Fun fact: According to her bio from UT, Shaw proclaims she is obsessed with Chance The Rapper and loves to eat Moe's, dry cereal and anything with chocolate

Darryl Sullivan

Sport: Track & Field (jumps)

Age: 21

Country: USA

Hometown: Marion, IL

East TN ties: Student at University of Tennessee (junior)

Stats: 2019 Outdoor All-SEC Second Team, 2019 SEC Academic Honor Roll

Fun fact: Majoring in kinesiology

Twitter: @D4real28Darryl

Jordan West

Sport: Track & Field (throws)

Country: USA

Hometown: Rahway, NJ

East TN ties: Student at the University of Tennessee (sophomore)

Stats: 2018 Outdoor All-SEC Second Team, holds school record in shot put

LaChyna Roe

Sport: Track & Field (jumps)

Country: USA

Hometown: Richmond, VA

East TN ties: Student at the University of Tennessee (senior)

Stats: 2019 USTFCCCA Indoor First Team All-American - Triple Jump

Fun fact: Majoring in Psychology

Twitter: @_madeinchyna_

Joella Lloyd

Sport: Track & Field (jumps)

Country: Antigua and Barbuda

Hometown: St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda

East TN ties: Student at the University of Tennessee (freshman)

Stats: Red-shirted her freshman season at UT

Jonathan Sacoor

Sport: Track & Field (sprints)

Country: Belgium

Hometown: Lot, Belgium

East TN ties: Student at the University of Tennessee (freshman)

Stats: gold in the 400m at the 2018 World U20 Championships

Kieran Showler-Davis

Sport: Track & Field (sprints)

Country: USA

Hometown: Winchester, England

East TN ties: Student at Carson-Newman University (senior)

Stats: All-SEC team for 60m, member of the silver medal 4X100 relay team at the 2010 European Junior Championships

Fun fact: transferred from Florida State University

Twitter: @Showler_Davis ‏

Catarina Realista

Sport: soccer

Country: Portugal

Hometown: Lisbon, Portugal

East TN ties: Student at Carson-Newman University (senior)

Stats: 2017 SAC All-Tournament team

Jackie Burns

Sport: soccer

Country: Northern Ireland

Hometown: Cookstown, Northern Ireland

East TN ties: Student at Carson-Newman University (sophomore)

Stats: Winningest goalkeeper in Carson-Newman program history

Jules Nelson

Sport: soccer

Country: Northern Ireland

Hometown: Larne, Ireland

East TN ties: Graduated from Carson-Newman University

Stats: Northern Ireland National Team

Twitter: @JulesNelson5 ‏

Lauren Wade

Sport: soccer

Age: 25

Country: Northern Ireland

Hometown: Coleraine, Northern Ireland

East TN ties: Graduated from Carson-Newman University

Stats: Ranked first all-time in assists per game, shots per game and shots on goal per game at Carson-Newman