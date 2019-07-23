KNOXVILLE, Tenn —
A year out from the Tokyo Olympics, there are several athletes with East Tennessee ties who could become Olympians next year.
Christian Coleman
Sport: Track & Field (sprints)
Country: USA
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
East TN ties: Graduated from the University of Tennessee in December 2018
Stats: 2016 Olympian, currently holds 40m record, beat Usain Bolt in 2017
Twitter: @__coleman
More: VFLs look to break American record
More: Christian Coleman's Road to Rio
Mustaqeem Williams
Sport: Track & Field (Sprints/Jumps)
Country: USA
Hometown: Woodbridge, VA
East TN ties: Student at the University of Tennessee (senior)
Stats: 2019 Outdoor All-SEC First Team, 2019 Outdoor SEC Champion - 200m
Twitter: @mustaqeemwilli1
More: Vols sprinter Mustaqeem Williams leans on faith to overcome life struggles
Martina Weil
Sport: Track & Field (sprints)
Country: Chile
Hometown: Santiago, Chile
East TN ties: Student at the University of Tennessee (freshman)
Stats: 2019 USTFCCCA Outdoor Second Team All-America - 4x400m Relay
Fun fact: Daughter of two Olympians: sprinter Ximena Restrepo and shot put thrower Gert Weil; Ximena took bronze in the 400m at the 1992 Games for Colombia, the nation’s first medal.
More: Lady Vol Runner Martina Weil has Olympic bloodlines
Stamatia Scarvelis
Sport: Track & Field (throws)
Country: Greece
Hometown: Santa Barbara, CA
East TN ties: Student at the University of Tennessee (senior)
Stats: Holds indoor school records in shot put and weight throw and outdoor school record in hammer throw
Fun fact: Her brother represented Greece in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro
More: Stamatia Scarvelis: Tennessee's hammer throw record holder
Erika Brown
Sport: Swimming
Country: USA
Hometown: Charlotte, NC
East TN ties: Current student at the University of Tennessee (senior)
Stats: 13 All-America certificates, 16 SEC medals, 2019 SEC Female Swimmer of the Year
Twitter: @erikabrown27
Tess Cieplucha
Sport: Swimming
Country: USA
Hometown: Toronto, Ontario
East TN ties: Current student at the University of Tennessee (senior)
Stats: 4 All-America certificates, 2 SEC medals, 2019 All-SEC second team
Twitter: @tessciep
Nikol Popov
Sport: Swimming
Age: 20
Country: USA
Hometown: Santa Clarita, CA
East TN ties: Current student at the University of Tennessee (junior)
Stats: 3 All-America certificates, 3 SEC medals, 2019 SEC Academic Honor Roll
Fun fact: Her major at UT is business analytics.
Twitter: @nikolpops
Meghan Small
Sport: Swimming
Country: USA
Hometown: Lineboro, MD
East TN ties: Current student at the University of Tennessee (senior)
Stats: 2016 Olympic trials finalist, 12 all-America certificates, 10 SEC medals
Kyle DeCoursey
Sport: Swimming
Age: 22
Country: USA
Hometown: Zionsville, IN
East TN ties: Graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2019
Stats: 15 All-America certificates, 9 All-SEC medals, 2019 All-SEC second team
Michael Houlie
Sport: Swimming
Country: South Africa
Hometown: Cape Town, South Africa
East TN ties: Current student at the University of Tennessee (sophomore)
Stats: 1 All-America certificate, 1 SEC medal, 2019 All-SEC freshman team
Joey Reilman
Sport: Swimming
Age: 22
Country: USA
Hometown: Medina, OH
East TN ties: Graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2019
Stats: 4 All-America certificates, 2019 All-SEC first team, 2019 SEC Academic Honor Roll
Tjasa Pintar
Sport: Swimming
Age: 22
Country: Slovenia
Hometown: Ljubljana, Slovenia
East TN ties: Current student at the University of Tennessee (junior)
Stats: 2016 Olympian, 2019 All-SEC
Kira Toussaint
Sport: Swimming
Age: 26
Country: Netherlands
East TN ties: Toussaint transferred to the University of Tennessee from Florida Gulf Coast University. She competed for the Vols during the 2015-2016 season.
Stats: Toussaint qualified for 2016 Summer Olympics when she won the 100-meter backstroke at the Eindhoven Swim Cup with a time of 1 minute, 0.25 seconds.She was named an All-American in 2015 while still at Florida Gulf Coast.
Fun fact: Toussaint’s mother, Jolanda de Rover, represented the Netherlands and won the gold medal in the 200-meter backstroke at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.
Twitter: @kiratoussaint
Ryan Coetzee
Sport: Swimming
Age: 24
Country: South Africa
East TN ties: Graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2018
Stats: 2016 Olympian, 9 All-America certificates while at UT
Twitter: @Ryan_Tha_Rhino
PJ Stevens
Sport: Swimming
Age: 23
Country: Slovenia
Hometown: Kranj, Slovenia
East TN ties: Graduated from the University of Tennessee
Stats: 2018 European Championships medalist, All-SEC team
Bunny Shaw
Sport: soccer
Country: Jamaica
Hometown: Spanish Town, Jamaica
East TN ties: Student at the University of Tennessee (senior)
Stats: UT Female Athlete of the Year in 2019, SEC Offensive Player of the Year
Giselle Washington
Sport: soccer
Age: 19
Country: Jamaica
Hometown: Brookhaven, GA
East TN ties: Student at the University of Tennessee (freshman)
Stats: Played on Jamaican National Team while in high school
Fun fact: According to her bio from UT, Shaw proclaims she is obsessed with Chance The Rapper and loves to eat Moe's, dry cereal and anything with chocolate
Darryl Sullivan
Sport: Track & Field (jumps)
Age: 21
Country: USA
Hometown: Marion, IL
East TN ties: Student at University of Tennessee (junior)
Stats: 2019 Outdoor All-SEC Second Team, 2019 SEC Academic Honor Roll
Fun fact: Majoring in kinesiology
Twitter: @D4real28Darryl
Jordan West
Sport: Track & Field (throws)
Country: USA
Hometown: Rahway, NJ
East TN ties: Student at the University of Tennessee (sophomore)
Stats: 2018 Outdoor All-SEC Second Team, holds school record in shot put
LaChyna Roe
Sport: Track & Field (jumps)
Country: USA
Hometown: Richmond, VA
East TN ties: Student at the University of Tennessee (senior)
Stats: 2019 USTFCCCA Indoor First Team All-American - Triple Jump
Fun fact: Majoring in Psychology
Twitter: @_madeinchyna_
Joella Lloyd
Sport: Track & Field (jumps)
Country: Antigua and Barbuda
Hometown: St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda
East TN ties: Student at the University of Tennessee (freshman)
Stats: Red-shirted her freshman season at UT
Jonathan Sacoor
Sport: Track & Field (sprints)
Country: Belgium
Hometown: Lot, Belgium
East TN ties: Student at the University of Tennessee (freshman)
Stats: gold in the 400m at the 2018 World U20 Championships
Kieran Showler-Davis
Sport: Track & Field (sprints)
Country: USA
Hometown: Winchester, England
East TN ties: Student at Carson-Newman University (senior)
Stats: All-SEC team for 60m, member of the silver medal 4X100 relay team at the 2010 European Junior Championships
Fun fact: transferred from Florida State University
Twitter: @Showler_Davis
Catarina Realista
Sport: soccer
Country: Portugal
Hometown: Lisbon, Portugal
East TN ties: Student at Carson-Newman University (senior)
Stats: 2017 SAC All-Tournament team
Jackie Burns
Sport: soccer
Country: Northern Ireland
Hometown: Cookstown, Northern Ireland
East TN ties: Student at Carson-Newman University (sophomore)
Stats: Winningest goalkeeper in Carson-Newman program history
Jules Nelson
Sport: soccer
Country: Northern Ireland
Hometown: Larne, Ireland
East TN ties: Graduated from Carson-Newman University
Stats: Northern Ireland National Team
Twitter: @JulesNelson5
Lauren Wade
Sport: soccer
Age: 25
Country: Northern Ireland
Hometown: Coleraine, Northern Ireland
East TN ties: Graduated from Carson-Newman University
Stats: Ranked first all-time in assists per game, shots per game and shots on goal per game at Carson-Newman