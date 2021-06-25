Tokyo Bound: Meet the athletes connected to East Tennessee who are heading to the Olympics

If you're looking for a few athletes to root for, let us introduce you to some with ties to East Tennessee who've qualified so far!

TOKYO, Japan — Editor's Note: This story will be updated as more local athletes qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

Several Vols For Life and East Tennessee athletes will soon live out their dreams of competing on the world's largest stage for sports this July at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics begin July 23 on WBIR Channel 10. If you're looking for a few athletes to root for, let us introduce you to some with ties to East Tennessee who've made the cut so far:

Erika Brown - Team USA Swimming (100m Freestyle)

The recently graduated VFL swimmer and Charlotte native is making her Olympic debut and has proven she's one of the best swimmers in the United States, breaking the American record in the 100m butterfly with a time of 49.38 and earning 18 gold medals in SEC competition, 21 All-America certificates. Brown also held two of the nation's top times at the end of her senior season in the 100m free (46.15) and 200m free (1:41:66).

She is only the second women to ever swim a sub-46 seconds 100m free, joining Olympian Simone Manuel.

She is scheduled to swim in the Women's 100m Freestyle heats starting at 7 p.m. JST on July 28.





Mona McSharry - Team Ireland Swimming (100m Breaststroke)

The 20-year-old UT freshman and Dublin native has already developed world-class speed after proving she was ready for Olympic competition after clocking in a time of 1:06.29 in the 100m Breaststroke in April -- a new record for Ireland.

She holds several Irish records in the breaststroke in the 50m, 100m, and 200m long course, and 50m and 100m short course.

She is scheduled to swim in the Women's 100m Breaststroke heats starting at 7 p.m. JST on July 25.











Kira Toussaint - Team Netherlands Swimming (100m Backstroke)

Toussaint is returning to the Olympics for a second time after competing in the 2016 Rio Olympics. During her two years at the University of Tennessee, Toussaint earned 7 All-America honors and became the first woman in Tennessee history to ever compete at the Olympics while still being an active member of UT's program.

In 2020, she broke the world record for the 50m backstroke with a time of 25.6 seconds.

She is scheduled to swim in the Women's 100m Backstroke heats starting at 7 p.m. JST on July 25.

Tess Cieplucha - Team Canada Swimming (400m Individual Medley)

Ceiplucha, a VFL and native of Toronto, is heading to the Olympics for the first time.

She broke a few records during her senior year at UT, lowering her own Tennessee record for the fastest time in the 400m IM to 4:03.06. She was a member of the Lady Vols' first-ever SEC Championship team in 2019-20, and won her first individual gold medal in the 400m IM at the SEC Meet with a time of 4:01.88 -- setting the program's school record time.

She is scheduled to swim in the Women's 400m Individual Medley heats starting at 7 p.m. JST on July 24.



Wes Kitts - Team USA Weightlifting (Men's 109kg)

The 31-year-old Knoxville weightlifter is a Halls High School graduate and Austin Peay State University alum. He's making his Olympics debut in Tokyo.

Kitts is a three-times Pan American Champion and holds two US records for snatch (176kg) and clean and jerk (223kg) for a personal best of 399kg total.

Kitts is scheduled to lift in the Men's 109kg on August 3 in Japan.

Kara Lawson - Team USA Basketball (Women's 3x3 Coach)

Coach Lawson is a familiar face for Lady Vol basketball fans and will be taking her world-class experience to Tokyo in her first-ever 3x3 competition at the Olympics.

Lawson is not a stranger to Olympic competition. After earning the gold in the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics on the women's team, she's hoping to do the same leading Team USA's Women's 3x3 Basketball team in Tokyo.

“One of the great lessons I learned from Coach Pat Summitt was how hard you have to compete,” she said. “She taught you the lesson and then pushed you to be able to fully understand it so that you could be a master at it when you left. That’s what great teachers do.”

The Olympic 3x3 basketball competition is set to kick off Saturday, July 24 in Tokyo.

When she's not coaching, she will also be joining NBC Olympics as a basketball analyst.



Monica Abbott - Team USA Softball

Moniacs get ready -- the VFL southpaw pitcher from California is heading to her second Olympics and is hoping to bring home the gold with Team USA this time after earning the silver at Beijing in 2008.

Abbott has had tremendous success internationally with 17 different championship titles, leading Team USA to four World Cup of Softball Championships, three Canada Cup titles, and gold medals at the 2006 and 2010 ISF Women's World Championships. She's also a five-time Japan Softball League Champion.

Abbott is a force to be reckoned with on the mound. In Beijing, she pitched the first-ever 5-inning perfect game in the Olympics

Six teams will face each other for the gold in round-robin play in the Olympics, including Team USA, Team Japan, Team Italy, Team Mexico, Team Canada, and Team Australia.

Team USA will take on Italy in its first matchup at noon JST on July 21 -- with the top four teams competing for medals on July 27.

Hannah Wilkinson - Team New Zealand Soccer

VFL Hannah Wilkinson is heading back to the Summer Olympics for the third time as a striker for Team New Zealand.

Her accolades during her time with the Vols are almost too long to list in one place -- having finished her college career third in scoring, second in career goals, eighth in assists, and tied for third in program history with 11 game-winning goals.

She joined Tennessee as a sophomore in 2012 and stayed on through 2016 as a graduate student -- leading the SEC with eight goals and 17 points in conference play.

The striker first made her country's Olympic Team in 2012 for the London games while she was a freshman at UT as well as in the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Team USA will compete in the first match on July 21 in Tokyo.